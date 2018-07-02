Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Barry Hall has apologised for his vulgar comment.
Barry Hall has apologised for his vulgar comment.
Opinion

OUR SAY: Why did the commentators laugh at Barry Hall?

Carlie Walker
by
2nd Jul 2018 5:10 AM | Updated: 5:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT FIRST I felt disgusted when I heard what AFL commentator Barry Hall said on live radio on Friday night.

I know it sounds lame, but those who want to know exactly what was said will need to go to Twitter - it's too inappropriate to be shared in a family newspaper.

Suffice to say that, in a conversation about a procedure carried out on a fellow commentator's pregnant wife, the comment was completely wrong and uncalled for.

That fellow commentator was Leigh Montagna and, after hearing the full conversation, I won't pretend he is completely blameless.

The worst part is that after Hall made his appalling remarks, there was no shocked silence or reproach from his fellow commentators - there was laughter.

I feel a sense of despair when it comes to this sorry story.

MORE COVERAGE: 'Utter disgust' at Hall's comments

I feel a small measure of sympathy for Hall, who is now a national disgrace.

I feel irritation that Montagna thought it was okay to share something so personal about his wife on live radio.

I'm angry that some will dismiss this as just locker room talk - already I've seen online commenters who say they have no issue with what was said by Hall.

To that I can only shake my head and wonder if some people truly have no standards.

Condemning Hall though isn't the answer - as a society we need to look at why some think this is a laughing matter.
 

Related Items

barry hall opinion our say radio triple m
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police investigate serious crash at Nana Glen

    premium_icon Police investigate serious crash at Nana Glen

    News POLICE are investigating the cause of a single-vehicle collision, which left two boys in a critical condition.

    Two teenagers critically injured in single vehicle crash

    Two teenagers critically injured in single vehicle crash

    News The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the collision

    Hand in your guns in statewide amnesty

    Hand in your guns in statewide amnesty

    News State-wide amesty begins today

    July Carnival countdown: 2008

    July Carnival countdown: 2008

    Horses The Jackal wins again, and the first official Fashions on the Field

    Local Partners