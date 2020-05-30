Owners of the Lawrence Tavern Rebecca Aford and Luke Many.

DESPITE closing its doors two months ago, the Lawrence Tavern has continued to thrive.

“It definitely quietened down a bit, but thanks to heaps of support from the locals, we’ve done pretty well given the situation,” owner Luke Many said.

“Our takeaway meals have also done really well. Our schnitzel night has gone off its head … one Thursday night we sold over 150 schnitzels, another night it was 174.”

With their takeaway and delivery service keeping Tavern staff busy, Mr Many said they also took the opportunity to renovate the premises.

“We’ve got new flooring, and we’ve ripped the bar out,” he said.

“You’d never be able to do that if the place was still open, so we thought now was a good time to do it.”

As such, when stage one restrictions allowed a maximum of 10 patrons, Mr Many said they made the decision to keep the Tavern closed and forge on ahead with renovations.

But, come Monday, the doors to Lawrence Tavern will open to bar patrons for the first time in two months while the kitchen officially reopens on Tuesday for lunch and dinner.

“Anyone looking for a schooner on Monday, we’ll be open,” he said.

HARWOOD HOTEL

The hotel is closed over the weekend to undergo kitchen renovations. It will re-open to patrons on Wednesday, June 3 while following social distancing guidelines. Takeaway and home delivery will also continue from Wednesday. There will be a dine-in booking system established shortly.

BRUSHGROVE PUB

Table service will resume for ordering meals and drinks. However, allocated seating will be divided across three intervals (5.30pm, 6.30pm and 7.30pm). Takeaway meals will still be available. To book a table 6647 6201.

REST POINT HOTEL, COPMANHURST

Dine-in service will continue while adhering to restrictions. Takeaway menu will be available until June 1. Bookings are essential. To book a table 66473125.

WOOLI HOTEL MOTEL

Reopening with social distancing and restricted seating. Already doing two sessions of sit-down meals for lunch and dinner.

ILUKA BOWLING CLUB

Not open, but aiming to be open after long weekend. Cosmetic changes with a new look restuarant to be finished soon.

ILUKA GOLF CLUB

Preparing safety for reopening, looking to open on Tuesday, June 9 on limited hours – bar, restaurant limited days. Open for comp golf, Tues/Wed/Sat and social golf for full members.

SEDGERS REEF HOTEL, ILUKA

Opening 10am-10pm Monday to Sunday.

Lunch and dinner, no more than 10 per table.

Looking to open doors with restrictions in place

BROOMS HEAD BOWLING CLUB

Opening Tuesday – maximum of 50 people.

Including lawn bowls activities and restaurant lunch and dinner. See club for details.

MACLEAN HOTEL

IN THE middle of renovations, hope to be open on Monday for restaurant lunch and dinner, bottle shop – with distancing requirements.