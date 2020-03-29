Our schools helping kids learn online, at home

WITH schooling arrangements changing across the state, at Grafton Public School, class teachers have undertaken extra three-day professional learning program in resources the school will use to maintain communication with parents and students.

Students who did physically come to school were supervised by support staff in their year groups and, like their classmates at home, were learning from workbooks the school had compiled last week.

Principal Michelle McDonagh said when parents had begun keeping their children at home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school had issued them with workbooks to ensure they kept learning.

Last week the school provided "just-in-case" workbooks to all students in preparation for the possible move to learning from home.

Ms McDonagh said it was a practical response given the teachers had already supplied the work booklets to absent families.

Grafton Public School teacher Brendon Taylor and students Kai Abrahams and Cooper Stephenson using Microsoft Teams.

"We decided to send every student home with a work booklet to keep as a precautionary measure in the event of an unexpected school closure, which would mean they wouldn't be left for a single day without work," she said.

Ms McDonagh said the school had worked closely with parents and she paid tribute to staff and the school community for working collaboratively under such extreme pressures.

She said a survey of parents had shown around 50 per cent of the school's students had the resources at home to complete remote learning on the digital platforms the school will use, predominantly Seesaw and Microsoft Teams.

Other students would be provided with the same unit of work in a booklet format on a weekly basis, she said.

Ms McDonagh said the school was also ensuring its students continued their weekly K-6 Bundjalung language lessons. She said the school's "wonderful" Aboriginal School Learning and Support Officers had begun recording lessons today and making additional resources.

"While we are all missing the face-to-face teaching and more personal contact with our students and families, in these uncertain times every measure implemented by the NSW Department of Education, NSW Health and the NSW Government needs to be followed to minimise risk for everyone in our community, especially our vulnerable," she said.