Jamal Laurie of South Grafton High was catching the routine as the Aboriginal Dance Company rehearsed at Sydney Olympic Park Arena.
Our star students to shine at School Spec

Adam Hourigan
22nd Nov 2019 3:30 PM
THE world’s leading Aboriginal dance theatre are guiding aspiring local dancers through their final preparations for the Schools Spectacular this weekend.

Bangarra Dance theatre through the Bangarra Dance Theatre Youth Program are mentoring dancers from local schools Grafton and South Grafton High School continuing an association with the Schools Spectacular that began in 2011.

Giving her all to practise at the rehearsal for the Aboriginal Dance Ensemble ahead of the Schools Spectacular was Ashleigh Tibbett of South Grafton High.
This year’s dance, Mulli – meaning spirit – was choreographed by Bangarra dancer, Leonard Mickelo.

It synthesises the moves handed down through the 50,000 years of the traditions of the ancient Aboriginal culture with modern music and staging.

Aboriginal culture and dancing has long been an element of the Schools Spectacular but the partnership with Bangarra Dance Theatre Youth Program has raised the dancers’ performance to new heights of potential and professionalism.

While rehearsals at the Olympic Park Arena were only into their second day ahead of the four performances this Friday and Saturday, it was clear that the value of the association will again shine this year.

Grafton High dancer Jamarluu Weatherall made the most of his practise at rehearsal leading the the Schools Spectacular.
Dancers are made up of the ensemble and a core of highly talented dancers in the company who have been working throughout the year with a public schools’ program in collaboration with the Bangarra Dance Theatre Youth Program.

The Aboriginal dancers are among 5500 stars of the Schools Spectacular including 40 Featured Performers, an incredible 100-piece symphony orchestra, stage band, 2,700-voice choir, 2,300 amazing dancers, the D’Arts Ensemble disability program, puppets and an indispensable behind-the-scenes team.

In the true spirit of variety, the fast-paced show will transition through a colourful choreographed kaleidoscope of music from pop and hip hop to the classics, from a crescendo of massed voices to stunning solos, and a full spectrum of dance styles.

The show will be recorded for later broadcast across the Channel 7 networks Australia-wide.

