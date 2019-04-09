Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

How to survive a RIP
News

'Our thoughts are with these families at this terrible time'

Jenna Thompson
by
9th Apr 2019 9:00 AM

THREE separate drownings on the North Coast have police reminding the public to be safe while swimming in the surf. 

The past four days have seen two women and a man get into difficulty while swimming in the surf in the iconic Byron Bay area. In each case they were rescued with the assistance of Surf Lifesaving NSW, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, bystanders and local police.

A 69-year old woman from Rose Bay and a 66-year old Victorian man remain at Gold Coast University Hospital in critical conditions. A 41-year old woman from Lismore remains in a critical condition in the Tweed Heads Hospital.

Chief Inspector Matthew Kehoe from Tweed/Byron Police District said it's a timely reminder for everyone entering the water to be careful and swim within their capabilities.

"Don't take unnecessary risks in the water. Take note of the swell and be aware of rips and beach conditions. Where possible people need to swim between the flags," said Insp Kehoe.

"Remember safety in numbers; if possible swim with a friend or a group. We encourage everyone to enjoy the beach and the lifestyle it offers, but we want everyone entering the water to return to the beach safely. Our thoughts are with these three families at this terrible time." said Chief Insp Kehoe.

byron bay drowning police surf safety swimming swim safety
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    More staff on school buses a costly exercise

    premium_icon More staff on school buses a costly exercise

    News A Grafton bus company would welcome more supervision on school buses, but said it is easier said than done

    Man led astray by bad crowd sentenced

    premium_icon Man led astray by bad crowd sentenced

    Crime A 21-year-old man appeared before Grafton local court yesterday

    $2 billion cancer promise welcome regardless of poll result

    premium_icon $2 billion cancer promise welcome regardless of poll result

    Health $2.3 billion commitment to cancer funding bittersweet for many

    'It's a form of terrorism': animal activists condemned

    premium_icon 'It's a form of terrorism': animal activists condemned

    News Norco chairman said protesters are frightening farmers