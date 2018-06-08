Our top young talent coming from Clarence

WHEN it comes to talent in the Clarence Valley, there's clearly something in the water.

For instance, former Grafton midfielder Martin Gorrie went on to play for the Great Danes in the US and is now living in Germany playing for SV 07 Elversberg II. Then there's Westlawn Tigers striker Myles Hartmann and Maclean Bobcats winger Charlie Kelly who have been tearing up the National Premier League Youth circuit, with Kelly going on to play in Japan earlier this year. Let's also not forget 22-year-old Neesa Doyle who started out as a Bobcat before going on to play for Gold Coast United and became captain in January.

Martin Gorrie is enjoying a professional football career overseas. Adam Hourigan

As these talents make their mark on the world, it's time for a new crop of fresh young players to show off their skills and hopefully catch the eye of recruiters.

Technical director Gary Phillips has been in Grafton and Maclean these days with the goal of strengthening the skillset of Clarence Valley youth. He's achieving this through the Emerging Skills Acquisition Program.

"We have a responsibility to cater to the whole area that North Coast Football covers and want to give everyone an opportunity to play in the higher levels," he said.

Lawrence footballer Neesa Doyle in action for the Gold Coast United NPLW side. Chris Simpson

"This program is about giving kids the skills to compete at the highest level."

Phillips said the 15-week program is aligned with Football Federation Australia's national football curriculum.

"Essentially, it's all about focusing on the technical qualities required for the game," he said.

"If you can't pass or control, then you have no chance of playing the game at the higher levels, so we trying to get that right from an early age, to get the basics right, to get them well prepared for future games.

"We've got some local coaches that are keen and who will take the reins to keep it going. I was with them last week in Grafton where they completed their Skills Acquisition Program certificate so they're all accredited."

While the program has only just started, Phillips said the raw talent was evident.

"There are certainly some really good under-10 boys in Maclean, under-12 boys in Grafton and a couple of girls looking really promising as well. There's talent out there."

UPCOMING PROGRAMS

The Club Coaching Coordinator Workshop

Wednesday June 20

6pm - 9pm

To register please visit the NFC website