OUR WEATHER GODS AT ODDS

KNITTING UP A STORM: Lynette Eggins, Leonie Blain, Helen Badger, Anna Barton, Susannah Golden and Donna Van Haren protest against inaction over climate change outside the office of Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis. Tim Howard

WHEN the plans for Grafton's July Racing Carnival are put together, grey and foreboding skies are normally one thing scratched from the list.

Fortunately for this year's carnival, yesterday's clouds did not deliver a lot and if the weather forecasters have got it right, the weekend is shaping up to be fair for the next big day of racing, the South Grafton Cup on Sunday.

While a series of low pressure systems sweep across the southern half of the country during the next week, it appears that northern NSW and Queensland will escape most of the wild weather.

The weather for South Grafton Cup Day should be sunny, topping at a balmy 20°C from a minimum of 7°C.

While the July Carnival planners were keeping a weather eye on the clouds, across town a group of women were actively seeking 'RAIN'.

National protest group, the Knitting Nannas Against Gas and Greed chose July 5 as the day to say to leaders that Real Action Is Needed, to overcome the impact of drought on farmers.

A spokeswoman for the local loop of the Nannas, Lynette Eggins, said the situation was becoming dire in the west of the state.

"I have friends who are farming cattle and they have had to sell off all their stock because of drought,” she said.

Ms Eggins said Knitting Nannas from around Australia took part in protests in Lismore, Gloucester, Dubbo, Sydney and Adelaide as well as Grafton.

As well as sticking to their knitting, the Nannas were handing out flyers to support buyabale.com.au. The Knitting Nannas say "real action is needed” (R.A.I.N) to support farmers now struggling to cope with the current drought.

"As the people of NSW, we need to have thoughts for our country farmers. We need to think of innovative ways we can help these communities,” Ms Eggins said.