OUR WORST ROAD: Council, residents on collision course

DIGGERS Camp residents and Clarence Valley Council could be on a collision course over the condition of the only road into the village that has become an increasingly popular tourist destination.

Clarence Valley mayor Jim Simmons drove the road at the behest of residents late last month and agreed the road was in appalling condition.

"I drove a council vehicle over the road and I'm sure if I did that drive a few more times, there would be some damage to the car,” Cr Simmons said.

But the Mayor said the council was facing constraints, including waiting for an IPART decision on the council's application for a special rates variation.

He said the revenue from an SRV had been promised for road renewal, but the council was in IPART's hands.

He said the council director works Troy Anderson was compiling a report for the March council meetings prioritising the roads most in need of work.

"Councillors are participating in workshops ahead of the budget preparation,” the mayor said.

"Perhaps the councillors at the workshop might consider including in the budget items something for the road.”

Cr Simmons said he was concerned about one low point on the road, where water was "quite deep” across the road.

"It's place where pipes under the road appear to have failed,” he said. "When I was driving it, I had to get well over to one side.”

Cr Simmons said he sympathised with residents, there were other roads in the Valley in a similar state of disrepair.

"I know of one from Brooms Head to Sandon which is just as bad,” he said.

Diggers Camp residents were not as patient as the Mayor.

A resident of 23 years, Jane Paxton, said the road has been an issue for the past 10 years and is now becoming worse with more traffic use.

"The problems we face with the Diggers Road, particularly corrugation, have been ongoing for decades,” she said.

"But the last 10 years have seen a bad situation become totally unacceptable.

"The volume of traffic using the road increases substantially every year and will continue to increase with improvements to the highway bringing people to the region particularly from Queensland.

Ms Paxton said the the council promotes the three local coastal villages, Minnie Water, Wooli and Diggers Camp, as tourist destinations.

"Minnie Water and Wooli have sealed roads going into them and can therefore cope with increased traffic volumes,” she said.

"Diggers Road on the other hand is a very poor dirt road and corrugates very quickly after grading.

"These corrugations shake vehicles until bits drops off them and expensive damage is done if, as is the case for residents, you have to use it on a regular basis.

"Even those who camp here year after year have made complaints to council about the road.”

Another resident, Theresa Lord, said the road needed totally refurbishing, including new roadbase.

"The road is in need of a new surface, using a solid rock road base,” she said.

"Over the past five years or more they have used an inferior sandy clay, that turns to mush in wet weather, washes out and immediately becomes corrigated once again.

"Sometimes this can be only a week or two after grading. What a waste of time and money.”