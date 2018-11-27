Our youngest filmmakers in the spotlight

SCHOOLS' OSCARS: Students who participated in the Big River Public Schools Film Festival take a bow following the awards.

SCHOOLS' OSCARS: Students who participated in the Big River Public Schools Film Festival take a bow following the awards.

IT IS the longest-running primary school film festival in the country, and this year students from eight schools were in the spotlight at the Big River Public School Film Festival.

There were nine new-release movies on show, and coordinator Michelle Dalgliesh said the students even got to be a real movie star for the night.

"We have a red carpet at the beginning the students all walk down as they are introduced,” she said.

"They all win a trophy at the end, they think it's just like the Oscars.”

Now in its 14th year, the movies were given their premiere on the big screen, with parents, teachers, students and film buffs from across the valley enjoying the show at South Grafton High School last week.

The festival had something for everyone as students displayed their mastery of special effects utilising green screens and 3D animation and included a range of film genres, including comedy, horror, mystery, music videos and films of cultural significance.

For students from Baryulgil, Nymboida, Coutts Crossing, Gillwinga, Ulmarra, Maclean, Palmers Island and Iluka Public Schools, MsDalgliesh said the annual filmmaking festival represented an opportunity to work collaboratively with peers, merging the digital world with traditional literacy objectives to create films that educate and entertain their audience.

"With the support of dedicated teachers, students spend months writing scripts, designing sets, acting and filming scenes and mastering the editing process in preparation for the premiere,” she said.