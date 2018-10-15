Our youth come for braaaains

OVERCOMING the rain was one of the most important parts of the Zombie Walk, because nothing stops for mental health awareness.

The day, which is all about raising awareness for youth mental health, saw nearly 30 people walk down the main street of Grafton dressed as the undead.

Zombies brave the rain for the Zombie Walk. Caitlan Charles

Hanna Craig from Clarence Youth Action said while about 30 people braved the rain, 80 people came through the doors of Headsapce for the event.

"The Zombie Walk is important as it helps open up possibilities for youth to give their journeys with their own mental health,” she said.

"There were so many highlights, the free Zombie Workshop prior with Kate from Face Paint Shop Australia, all the amazing Zombies participating in the walk and at Headspace, the live music from some of our Great Talent from within our Valley and the other services that attended.”