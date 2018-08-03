Our youth Dance with Pride

FOR Clarence Valley Pride, providing a safe space where everyone can be themselves is number one on their priority list.

On Thursday night, they got to hold their first event that gave every LGBTQI youth and allies a chance to dance, and let loose in a place that was just that - safe.

CV Pride president Jake Smith said Dance With Pride was all about giving the youth of the Clarence Valley an opportunity to get together, but also introducing them to the group and what they do.

"We are advertising us and that we are out there,” he said. "No kid has to be alone, we are here and it's about time we actually appear.”

Jake said they help anyone between 12 and 25, but that's not a strict rule.

"We're here to say that you are alright to be who you are, you're perfect the way you are, own yourself,” he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Jake said for their first event, Dance With Pride was a huge success.

"I feel very emotional about that, but I feel so proud of everyone who has contributed to making this event happen,” he said.

"This wouldn't happen if it wasn't for every single member of CV Pride, other groups like Clarence Youth Action, Rainbow Cafe, and Headspace.

"If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't have this (event). It's just amazing, it's a bigger turn out that what we thought.”

For Mental Health Month, CV Pride will be holding an event with Our Healthy Clarence and Headspace.