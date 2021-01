Jenna Thompson Full Profile Login to follow

Friday night thunderstorms did little to deter the throng of Clarence Valley residents from attending the Grafton Water Slide Day on Saturday.

Kids of all ages whizzed down a collection of different water slides at Grafton Showground, only stopping briefly to grab a Byron Bay potato twister, Dagwood dog or fairy floss from the sidelines.

Find out when the water slides return to the Clarence Valley by visiting the Northern Rivers Jumping Castles Facebook page.