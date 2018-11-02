OUT AND ABOUT: Crowds thrilled at Riverlight Festival

Jacaranda Princess Caitlin Leek performs one of her own songs at the Telstra Riverlight Festival.

CROWDS flocked to Memorial Park this afternoon to take in the sights and sounds of this year's Telstra Riverlight Festival.

An outdoor spectacular of music, live performances and a dazzling fireworks display, the Riverlight Festival showcased some of the Clarence Valley's talent and entertainment.

There were gymnastics displays, dancing routines from schools and performance acaedmies, Jacaranda Festival princess Caitlan Leek sang two of her own original songs all before the fire twirling and the big bangs of the fireworks.

