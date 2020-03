GRAFTON's foodies savoured a feast at Grafton Showground on Sunday with a host of options to treat their tastebuds.

Thankfully ominous grey skies did not hamper a delightful afternoon with families turning out to enjoy a picnic, live music and a jumping castle.

From souvlaki to yum cha and the classic fish and chips there was something to suit everyone's palate.

Check out the photos from the day.