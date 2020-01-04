OUT AND ABOUT: See who was at this year’s Maclean MacMarkets

THE Maclean CBD was once again packed with people looking for a bargain or two at this year's annual Maclean MacMarkets today.

Back for its fifth year now, Maclean Lions vice president Denise Worrill said the markets have become a fixture of the event calendar for the town.

"A few people say it's a bit hot to have them but we've got to take advantage of when the crowds are here this time of year," she said.

Members of the Maclean Lions Club working hard to make sure the Maclean MacMarkets were a big success this year.

"Maclean in the past has had a bit of an identity problem and has to compete with the beaches in summer, so events like this are a real drawcard to advertise the town to holiday-makers. I recently spoke to a family that spent summer in Yamba for 20 years, and had never come to Maclean, so the MacMarkets are a great way of bringing people into the town."

Ms Worrill said the MacMarkets were well supported by Maclean's businesses and charity groups, including the Maclean Hospital Auxiliary who are closing in on their $170,000 fundraising target for a new digital ultrasound machine for the hospital.