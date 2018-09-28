Menu
Rural Fire Service crews have responded to a fire at Jiggi.
Breaking

Cause of fire under investigation

Liana Turner
by
28th Sep 2018 12:39 PM

UPDATE 2.35pm: FIRE crews have returned from the scene from a grass fire near Lismore.

Rural Fire Service crews from Jiggi, Goolmangar, Tuncester and The Channon were called to the fire on Warby Rd at Jiggi earlier this afternoon.

A Northern Rivers RFS spokesman said they had all now returned to their stations.

He said the fire burnt through about 20 hectares.

"No assets or anything were lost," he said.

"Crews did a very good job containing that fire."

He said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Crews have also been investigating a smoke sighting at Stoney Chute Rd, Stoney Chute.

 

Original story: FIRE crews have been called to a grass fire near Lismore.

Rural Fire Service crews are at the scene of the out-of-control blaze on Warby Rd at Jiggi.

A Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers spokesman said limited details were available.

"We've dealing with that at the moment," he said.

"We've got three trucks on scene."

More to come.

