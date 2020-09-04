OUT OF HAND: FNCRU eye gouging report under scrutiny

COLLARED: Redmen utility player Tyler Hancock is given special attention by the opposition as tempers reached boiling point in their clash earlier this season.

AN INCONSISTENT referee’s report by a Far North Coast Rugby match official could potentially see a Ballina Seahorses player escape with a light sentence for an alleged eye gouge.

The unsavoury incident occurred in a round six match between Grafton and Ballina, when a Seahorses front-rower was given his marching orders after an official deemed his hands came into contact with an opposition player’s eyes.

UNSAVORY ACT: A Ballina forward initially received a one-week suspension for this incident which was upgraded to two-weeks after an appeal by the Far North Coast Referee's Association. The referee's have now put in a second appeal which has been forwarded to NSW Country Rugby.

The incident was immediately referred to the Far North Coast Rugby judiciary.

But due to vagaries within the referee’s report, the player in question took an early guilty plea, which would have seen him sidelined for just one week.

According to the report the wrong charge was written down by the referee, which stated ‘punching and striking’ but had no mention of ‘contact with the eyes’.

Far North Coast Zone president Joe Allen said the matter has taken another twist.

“Initially there was conflicting evidence on the referee’s report. The player took an early plea and was given one week,” Allen said.

“The referee’s association then appealed the decision and the penalty was upgraded to two weeks.

“The referees have once again appealed the sentence (two weeks) handed down, so now it is up to NSW Country to make a ruling.

“The player is provisionally suspended until the matter is resolved.”

Grafton Redmen president Guy Robertson, although disappointed with the initial sentence, said it’s now a matter for NSW Country Rugby to deal with.

HELPLESS: Grafton player Tyler Hancock is pinned down by Ballina players after a melee erupted between the two sides in their round-six clash at the Hay Street Rugby Fields.

“The photo evidence looks pretty bad but we’ll just have to wait and see what outcome is reached by NSW Country Rugby. As a Club we will respect their final decision,” he said.

“On a positive note it’s good to see the referees association has made a stand by appealing the decision.”

In other news the Coopers Far North Coast finals series start on Saturday with the major semi-final between Ballina and Lennox Head followed on Sunday with the minor-semi between Wollongbar and Casuarina.

FFNCRU FINALS

Quays Reserve Ballina Saturday September 5

Major Semi-Finals

3:15pm – 1st Grade – Ballina v Lennox Head

2:30pm – Women’s – Ballina v Evans River

1:00pm – 2nd Grade – Ballina v Wollongbar

Minor Semi-Final

12:30pm Women’s – Casino v Wollongbar

Byron Bay Rec Grounds

Major Semi-Final

3:15pm – Presidents Cup – Byron Bay v Evans River

Minor Semi-Finals

1:45pm – Presidents Cup – Iluka v Richmond Range

12:30pm – Under 18’s – Mullumbimby v Casino

Casuarina Beach Rugby Ground

Major Semi-Final

12:30pm – Under 18’s – Casuarina v Lismore

New Park, Kyogle Sunday September 6

Minor Semi-Finals

3:15pm – 1st Grade – Wollongbar v Casuarina

1:45pm – 2nd Grade – Lennox Head v Casino