Out of retirement and now after a Cup

The horses are a blur of motion as they cross the finish line for the first time in the Grafton Cup prelude. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

The horses are a blur of motion as they cross the finish line for the first time in the Grafton Cup prelude. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

CUP PRELUDE: Queensland stayer Chillin With Dylan, who retired last year after repeated tendon issues, will stage an amazing comeback to racing if he can land Thursday's Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude (2200m).

Beaudesert trainer Ben Ahrens has worked hard getting his former promising stayer back to the track this year and believes the rising seven-year-old should acquit himself well at his fifth run back and stepping up to the more suitable 2215m of the Grafton race.

Ahrens always had a high opinion of the Dylan Thomas gelding, who ran some terrific races as a three-year-old during the 2015 Brisbane winter carnival.

He ran third to Worthy Cause and Upham in the Group Three Gunsynd Classic (1800m) at the Gold Coast, then ran good races in his next three starts at Doomben - a fourth to Sadlers Lake in the Group Three Rough Habit Plate (2000m), a close fourth to Upham in the Group Three Grand Prix Stakes (2020m) and a 3.4 length 10th to Magicool in the Group One Queensland Derby (2200m).

Chillin With Dylan returned as a four-year-old and was progressing nicely, winning three of his next five starts before disaster struck after his last win over 2200m at Doomben on November 28, 2015.

"We were getting him ready to take to Sydney when he bowed a tendon and that was the end of that,” said Ahrens.

"He was off the scene for more than a year and we brought him back (in January, 2017) and the near-side tendon flared up again so we retired him after that one comeback run.

"But we couldn't really find a suitable home for him and after about eight months I had another look at him. I thought his leg looked okay so I thought I'd give him another try. I just brought him along very slowly and so far he's stood up to racing just fine.”

Chillin With Dylan finally returned to racing at the Gold Coast in May, finishing 10th behind Divine Unicorn over 1400m.

He made steady progress in his next couple of runs and improved at his fourth run back at Toowoomba on last month when third to Kincaple Chief and Charles The Third.

"All of his four runs have been pretty good actually,” Ahrens said. "He obviously is looking for the longer trip now and the Grafton track should really suit him. He's got to carry 60kg on Thursday, but he's earned it.

"All being well, hopefully we can also have a crack at next week's Grafton Cup as well.”

Chillin With Dylan has drawn gate two in today's 14-horse Prelude field and will be partnered by Brad Stewart. The winner of the Cup Prelude is exempt from the ballot for next week's Grafton Cup.