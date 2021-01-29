Out of the Box youth space has a new home

Maisie Monaghan helps Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis cut the ribbon to officially open the relocated youth hubs while being watched on by some excited Clarence Valley youth and Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons.

Maisie Monaghan helps Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis cut the ribbon to officially open the relocated youth hubs while being watched on by some excited Clarence Valley youth and Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons.

An $80,000 NSW Government grant has seen the Clarence Valley’s Out of the Box youth space move from Market Square to a bigger and better home in Fisher Park.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis joined with Clarence Valley Council representatives this week to officially celebrate the completion of the project.

Clarence Valley Council was the NSW Government’s partner for the project and general manager Ashley Lindsay said he hoped the relocated youth hub would become a better used and essential space for young people in Grafton.

“This is great news for Clarence Valley youth. The hub offers a vital connection for youth services and activities by creating a dedicated space for young people,” Mr Lindsay said.

“We want young people to live in a community where they feel safe, included and supported.

“The project aims to build strong community partnerships, facilitate inclusiveness for young people in community and set-up soft entry points to access services.”

Maisie Monaghan and her big brother, Lennox performing the Welcome to Country for the opening of the relocated Out of the Box youth space.

Mr Gulaptis said the Out of the Box youth space was a great way to help young people help themselves.

“Moving the youth facility from Market Square to Fisher Park, which is already home to a well used skate park, just made sense,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“We encourage young people in the community to come along and check out the new youth space. They won’t be disappointed!

“The project is all about building strong community partnerships and inclusiveness for young people in our community.”

The New School of Arts Neighbourhood Centre currently runs youth drop-ins from the hub every Wednesday afternoon. Programs also run at various times during school holidays programs with a wide range of youth activities.

Council will be encouraging other youth services to use the youth hubs to maximise opportunities for young people in the Clarence Valley.

The relocation project received funding under the NSW Nationals in Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund.