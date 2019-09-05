Out of the Shadows walk brings suicide into the light

DE-STIGMATISING: The Out of the Shadows walk will start at 9am, Sunday September 15.

DE-STIGMATISING: The Out of the Shadows walk will start at 9am, Sunday September 15. JoJo Newby

TALKING about suicide can be a difficult, particularly with someone who might be struggling.

Many people are worried that they might say the wrong thing or that they will makes things worse.

However, talking about suicide helps remove the stigma and shame that is still attached. It also creates a safe environment for people to be able to talk about their thoughts and feelings.

As part of national events for World Suicide Prevention day, the Out of the Shadows and Into the Light walk will take place in Grafton on Sunday 15th September.

It aims to provide an environment where the topic of suicide is brought into the light, to help heal and strengthen the community, and prevent any future deaths. It is also an opportunity to remember those who have been lost to suicide.

Lifeline North Coast Suicide Bereavement Support Group coordinator Paul Fellows said losing a loved one to suicide can be very isolating.

"After a suicide, many people are unsure what to say or do, so they stay away or stop calling, leaving the grieving person alone. The Out of the Shadows walk is a way to say to those bereaved people that they are not alone. That we support them and want to remember the lives that have been lost," he said.

Steve Johnstone began "Johno's Show and Shine" in memory of his son, who died by suicide in 2015.

The annual event raises money for Lifeline North Coast to help them continue their work in suicide prevention and training in the Clarence Valley. Steve is a driving force in this year's Out of the Shadows walk.

"I do this for the Grafton community, it's not for me or a particular reason, but it's something that I think needs to be addressed in the Clarence Valley," he said.

"If we are going to tackle suicide the best way to start tackling it is to openly talk about it and to have these events."

The walk will commence at 9am on Sunday September 15 at See Park, then travel along Pound St towards the city centre and finish at the Memorial in Market Square.

For 24/7 crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14

Online crisis support chat is also available 7pm - midnight (AEST) 7 days a week: www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp.