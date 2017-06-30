Out to master public speaking

FESTIVAL NERVES: Emilee Wall, one of the eright 2017 Jacaranda Queen candidate.

SPEAKING in front of a crowd has always been daunting for Jacaranda Queen candidate Emilee Wall, but she's hoping the competition can help her overcome some of those fears.

A colleague at LJ Hooker Real Estate in Grafton suggested Ms Wall become a candidate.

"He's on the (Jacaranda) committee and he was telling me how good it was,” she said.

"I never thought I'd do it because I don't like public speaking, it was a bit of a last-minute decision.”

Ms Wall was looking forward to fundrasing for the Jacaranda Festival.

"Planning all the fundraisers and stuff... I've got a couple of things in the pipeline but nothing booked... but I've got plenty to do,” she said.

Ms Wall has lived in Grafton her whole life, but this will be her first real experience with the festival.

"I've been to Jacaranda Thursday and I think I've been to the Venetian (Carnival) a couple of times,” she said.

"Since working here, being in the main street, you've got to get into the Thursday spirit.”

Ms Wall is also excited to experience the festival with such a large group and to make friends.

As part of becoming Jacaranda Queen the candidates have training.

"They have training for it, they said we would have people in who teach you how to do public speaking and how to overcome the nerves,” Ms Wall said.