Out with the old, in with the new for Grafton Vikings

As the new basketball courts in Grafton approach completion, the Grafton Vikings are deciding between the old logo (left) and new logo (right) to print on the centre court.

AS THE completion of the new Grafton PCYC draws near the Grafton Vikings Basketball Club have been left with a tough choice.

Grafton have had a number of logos over recent years but the club made it their mission to decide between an older logo or their newest creation to print on the centre court spot.

The Vikings turned to their Facebook following to help make the decision and it’s clear to see opinions were certainly divided.

“OK guys we want to hear from you, we have until this weekend to decide whether we stick with the new Vikings emblem on the right or go back to the old emblem (minus the word city) on the left,” a Vikings spokesman wrote on the club’s Facebook page last Wednesday.

Guard Jack Boorman in action as the Grafton Vikings took on the Ballina Breakers last season with the newer logo on the shirt.

A total of 87 comments rolled in from members, supporters and players both past and present and there was some strong reasoning coming from both sides.

“I’m an old Viking but I really the new logo. I’m going NEW.”- Cameron James

“The old Viking looks confident – bold and brave.”- Floss Cubbin

“Whichever emblem we choose, it should be THE emblem for Grafton Basketball, both on the floor, on paperwork, on uniforms, everything should be the same. I love tradition and therefore like the old emblem without the word city, however I like the modern look of the new emblem and that it has the basketball on it showing what we do. I see the downward look of the Viking as the calm before the storm! Preparation for battle! I vote new.”- Kate Unitt

“As it will be the biggest ad the club has it should be consistent with what we currently have. Retro is more effective with clothing and merchandise in my opinion.”- Hamish Denshire

Even Vikings senior coach Nathan Martin had his say, electing to go with the new look.

“I can tell you the “old” one is not that old. The logo has changed about 5 times in the last 20 years. I know this because I designed this “old” one and the previous version and had a hand in the two before that. My vote is new.”- Nathan Martin

One member pointed out the added costs of changing over the club logos.

“Going to be extremely expensive to get all new playing singlets to revert back to the old one.”- Natalie Ballard

But Patrick Hagan pointed out the fact that the logo was only for the floor and the rest would be assessed later on.

“Please remember this goes on the floor not on the singlets the new logo has been in for three to four years Grafton basketball has 50 or more years and who is to say that the logo on the shirts won’t change again? This is history.”- Patrick Hagan

But another member stated the importance of consistency across the club’s branding.

“We need one logo only … And it needs to reflect and respect the whole history of the Grafton Vikings, not just a more recent invention … We need to remember on whose shoulders we now stand on. Tradition keeps a club together. So vote 1 the old one.”- Bryan Robins

A final count of the voting on the Facebook post had the new logo winning by a hefty margin, with 51 votes against the old logo’s 29 votes.

The new logo will look to take centre court, but it’s clear to see there is more to be discussed as the club looks towards the future.