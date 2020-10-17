Menu
Pringles Way, Lawrence
OUTAGE: Snapped pole leaves 500+ without power

Adam Hourigan
17th Oct 2020 2:10 PM
A LARGE area north west of Lawrence stretching out to the Summerland Way is without power.

Just after midday, it is believe that lines came down across the Pringles Way, north of Lawrence, cutting power for more than 580 local residents.

An Essential Energy spokesperson said the incident was on the corner of Manton's Road and Pringles Way, and the wires have come down and laid over the road.

Essential Energy map showing power outage near Lawrence

The area has been made safe with police on scene, and Essential Energy teams sent to investigate the fault.

It is believed power has been restored to the hour just over an hour after the incident

The page for outages can be found at: https://www.essentialenergy.com.au/outages-and-faults/power-outages

The Pringles Way is still open to traffic.

