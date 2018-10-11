Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BAY BLACKOUT: Car crash cuts power to 1500 homes

Annie Perets
by
10th Oct 2018 9:35 PM | Updated: 11th Oct 2018 12:11 AM

UPDATE (11PM): Just a couple hundred homes in Hervey Bay remain without power, following the Wednesday night outage in Torquay and Urangan.

More than 1500 homes were initially cut from power after car crashed into a power pole.

Ergon Energy estimates repair work to be complete - and all homes reconnected - by about 2.30am on Thursday. 

 

EARLIER: MORE than 1500 homes in Hervey Bay are without power following a vehicle crash.

The outage began at about 7.30pm on Wednesday after a car crashed into a power pole in Urangan.

The accident occurred near Cunningham and Alexander Sts in Urangan. 

Residents in the suburbs of Urangan and Torquay are affected by the outage. 

fraser coast power cuts
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Mental health message from the ground up

    premium_icon Mental health message from the ground up

    News It could've even been a world record hundreds gather to mark world mental health day at Memorial Park

    'Most disgusting thing', says magistrate

    premium_icon 'Most disgusting thing', says magistrate

    Crime Man sentenced for throwing faeces at two prison officers

    A hall of a place to say 'I will' in the country

    premium_icon A hall of a place to say 'I will' in the country

    News Torrential rain, no worries in Lawrence hall wedding

    Horror dirt road could be sealed

    premium_icon Horror dirt road could be sealed

    Council News James Creek Rd could be sealed

    Local Partners