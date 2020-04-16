Menu
Charleville is missing out on the big fuel price drops seen elsewhere around Australia, and the RACQ is calling for companies to lower their prices.
Outback Queensland missing out on major fuel price drop

Jorja McDonnell
16th Apr 2020 3:00 PM
ARE you paying a fair price for fuel? If you live in Charleville or Cunnamulla, it is likely you're not, according to the latest figures from the RACQ.

While some towns are enjoying prices of 100c/L or less, prices in the west remain significantly higher; this week the average ULP price in Charleville has been 131.2c/L, while Cunnamulla has been shelling out 133.9c/L.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said while these numbers are lower than in recent weeks, the price drop for unleaded and diesel does not match up to the major downturn in oil prices.

"The current unleaded price is 10 to 15c/L higher than we would expect, but prices are trending down, and we urge fuel companies to continue to drop prices," she said.

"It is unlikely prices will fall below 100c/L, but given the recent falls in the oil price, Singapore price and Brisbane Terminal Gate Prices, we would expect the ULP prices (in the west) to fall in to the 100 to 115c/L range.

"Diesel prices in Charleville and Cunnamulla are 5 to 10c/L higher than we would expect, but these prices are also trending down."

In the coming weeks, the RACQ expects unleaded prices around the region to fall to 105-115c/L, and diesel to 120-130c/L.

 

This week, average petrol prices are:

 

Charleville

Unleaded: 131.2

Diesel: 135.2

 

Cunnamulla

Unleaded: 133.9

Diesel: 136.9

Charleville Western Times

