Outcry after tourist’s horror crash

A DASHCAM video showing a tourist veering onto the wrong side of the road and crashing into a bus carrying a dozen people in Western Australia has sparked calls for stricter laws surrounding international drivers

The heart-stopping footage was captured last week along Perth's Indian Ocean Drive in Nilgen, a popular driving spot for tourists.

In the video, a tourist in a Toyota Corolla rental car is seen attempting to overtake a campervan, pulling recklessly onto the wrong side of the road right into the path of a packed bus.

The car swerves in front of the bus, resulting in a horrific head-on collision.

The driver that captured the crash on dashcam can be heard saying "oh my God" and swearing as the incident happened in front of them.

Police said they were all lucky to survive the crash. Picture: Western Australia Police Force/Facebook

Miraculously, everyone survived the crash.

The 26-year-old driver of the Toyota and her parents, who were aged in their 50s, escape the wreck with minor injuries.

The 10 people inside the bus all escaped without serious injury.

Western Australia Police said neither of the drivers were speeding or under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and it was "simply a case of the wrong decision at the wrong time".

A bus tour operator toldThe West Australianthat unless the rules around international drivers were changed then incidents like this would keep happening.

"We need to look at developing a coach tourism strategy, because the incidence of self-drive accidents with inexperienced foreign drivers will unequivocally increase as the number of tourists increase," Adam Barnard said.

"The negative impact on our industry could be catastrophic."

He added that if the bus driver had reacted differently the outcome of the crash may have been a lot worse.

Many people seemed to agree with the sentiment that more restrictions should be placed on international drivers.

"[I] suggest tourists should have driving lessons on our roads before hiring cars/buses to travel around," one Facebook user said.

"So many mistakes made there, not just one poor judgment but multiple. I bet they still don't understand what went wrong. As they weren't injured, they will have learnt nothing, zero deterrent for a repeat in the future," another wrote.

In most Australian states and territories, excluding the Northern Territory, visitors are allowed to drive on the road so long as they have an overseas licence.

Foreign drivers are not made to undergo any additional road tests before they are allowed to drive, with the only restriction being they can only operate vehicles as authorised by their overseas licence.