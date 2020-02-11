OUTCRY: Health responds to hospital ward closure concerns

COMMUNITY concerns over the closure of the acute ward of Maclean District Hospital have been refuted by the Northern NSW Local Health District today.

Social media lit up as Lower Clarence residents responded with disdain to rumours that the ward would close.

It is believed that staff were told of plans of the redistribution of beds in the hospital at a meeting today.

However, NNSWLHD Chief Executive Officer Wayne Jones said there were no plans to close wards at the hospital.

“All patients will be cared for in the 33-bed Sub Acute Rehabilitation Ward, with the second ward to be utilised as “surge” capacity for peak periods,” he said in response to a list of The Daily Examiner questions.

‘This will improve the use of hospital resources.”

Mr Jones said that over the years, the number of patients who require hospital admission had decreased and that the hospital would not be losing any staff due to the redistribution.

“In fact, this would coincide with an increase in Nursing Hours Per Patient Day from 5 to 6, and a net increase of 4.8 full-time equivalent (FTE) new nursing positions,” he said.

The Daily Examiner has asked for clarification whether the increase in positions from the redistribution, would mean any roles would be made redundant or lost.

Mr Jones said that they would continue consultation with unions and staff in the coming days and weeks.

“We provide care for the Maclean community through a range of settings, including in the community, through Hospital in the Home, and through preventive health partnerships with primary care providers and others,” he said.

“Between mid-2012 and mid-2019 the Northern NSW Local Health District increased its workforce by an additional 843 full-time equivalent staff - an increase of 22.4% including 157 more doctors, 280 more nurses and midwives, and 114 more allied health staff.”

The Daily Examiner has also asked for clarification on the numbers of acute care beds that will be included in the redistribution.