Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maclean District Hospital.
Maclean District Hospital.
Health

OUTCRY: Health responds to hospital ward closure concerns

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
11th Feb 2020 6:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMUNITY concerns over the closure of the acute ward of Maclean District Hospital have been refuted by the Northern NSW Local Health District today.

Social media lit up as Lower Clarence residents responded with disdain to rumours that the ward would close.

It is believed that staff were told of plans of the redistribution of beds in the hospital at a meeting today.

However, NNSWLHD Chief Executive Officer Wayne Jones said there were no plans to close wards at the hospital.

“All patients will be cared for in the 33-bed Sub Acute Rehabilitation Ward, with the second ward to be utilised as “surge” capacity for peak periods,” he said in response to a list of The Daily Examiner questions.

‘This will improve the use of hospital resources.”

Mr Jones said that over the years, the number of patients who require hospital admission had decreased and that the hospital would not be losing any staff due to the redistribution.

“In fact, this would coincide with an increase in Nursing Hours Per Patient Day from 5 to 6, and a net increase of 4.8 full-time equivalent (FTE) new nursing positions,” he said.

The Daily Examiner has asked for clarification whether the increase in positions from the redistribution, would mean any roles would be made redundant or lost.

Mr Jones said that they would continue consultation with unions and staff in the coming days and weeks.

“We provide care for the Maclean community through a range of settings, including in the community, through Hospital in the Home, and through preventive health partnerships with primary care providers and others,” he said.

“Between mid-2012 and mid-2019 the Northern NSW Local Health District increased its workforce by an additional 843 full-time equivalent staff - an increase of 22.4% including 157 more doctors, 280 more nurses and midwives, and 114 more allied health staff.”

The Daily Examiner has also asked for clarification on the numbers of acute care beds that will be included in the redistribution.

clarence health maclean hospital nnswlhd wayne jones
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cat carer sentenced over animal cruelty

        premium_icon Cat carer sentenced over animal cruelty

        Crime Happy Paws Haven founder Sally Ann Rogers faces court over charges she failed to provide appropriate medical treatment to eight cats in her care.

        PANTHER PRIMED: Daine ready for big debut at Perth NRL Nines

        premium_icon PANTHER PRIMED: Daine ready for big debut at Perth NRL Nines

        Rugby League Clarence Indigenous star Laurie ready for big break with Penrith first team.