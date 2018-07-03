OUTLEGGED: Magpies show fighting spirit against heavyweights

BURSTING THROUGH: Lower Clarence Magpies' captain-coach Dan Randall put his body on the line against the Cudgen Hornets, but has been left lamenting a lack of player numbers in a tough 30-12 loss.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies could prove to be a rather large thorn in the side of many NRRRL first grade outfits on the road to the semi-finals.

The Magpies showed the full scope of their potential against ladder leaders Cudgen Hornets at the weekend but were again let down by their lack of bodies in the 30-12 loss at Ned Byrne Oval.

In an effort that defied their position at the bottom end of the NRRRL ladder, the Lower Clarence side led by a rampaging effort from Ryan Binge led 12-10 early in the second half but could not maintain the pressure - running out of legs late in the game.

But Magpies captain-coach Dan Randall, who was forced off the field for all of the second half with a knee complaint, knows it could have been a different story for the club if everybody had turned up for the trip.

"We matched it with them for 60 minutes of that game, we were right in it, we just ran out of legs,” he said.

"If we had 17 fresh players in first grade like I wanted to originally have, I reckon we would have come a lot closer than what we did.

"But we were short players and there was no way I was going to let the guys from reggies run out with less numbers.”

It has become the recurring theme of season 2018 for the black and whites with a lack of commitment on the outer extremities of the club causing headaches for the regular faces who turn up week in and week out - dependable players such as Matty Lee and Rob Howard, who coach Randall again picked out as the side's best.

"Those guys always put in a big effort and they did it again, we also had Dan Kilroy return for his first game of the year and he was great for us in the centres,” Randall said.

The Magpies are still a mathematical chance of making the NRRRL finals, and with a run of games against the bottom half of the competition on the horizon, Randall knows the time to strike is now.

"We just need the blokes there to help us do it,” he said.