Outlook dimming for local businesses

CLARENCE Valley businesses are feeling the strain from electricity price hikes, according to the Northern Rivers NSW Business Chamber's latest Business Conditions Survey.

NSW Business Chamber Northern Rivers regional manager Jane Laverty said the survey had a mixed bag of results but there wass no getting away from the key issue that energy costs are smacking business.

"Our survey of businesses throughout the state demonstrates that, while businesses feel confident to invest in their future operations, the July 1 electricity price hikes are putting a significant dent in profits,” Mrs Laverty said.

"The operating costs index recorded the biggest increase since 2009, and 67% of businesses said energy costs are affecting their business decisions, up from 45% at the start of the year.

"In the Northern Rivers one of the top cost control priorities for businesses is addressing the increasing cost of energy and its impact on business operations and growth. Operating in a regional area already has its challenges; if we are serious about growing jobs in the regions then energy pricing becomes a priority for all stakeholders.”

Mrs Laverty said it was important that both State and Federal Governments take the issue of power prices seriously.

"Governments need to recognise the impact that high energy prices are having on business, and should be implementing a package of measures to ease cost pressures in the short term,” she said.

"Across the state businesses are already doing a lot to reduce energy costs with almost two thirds (64%) of survey respondents reporting they had negotiated a better deal with their provider, and implemented energy saving projects. But it is clear that costs remain too high.

"Despite this, continued confidence in the NSW economy is reflected by a strong result in the capital spending and staffing indicators. All sectors, apart from the finance and insurance sectors, recorded increased staffing levels.

"While overall conditions remain strong, increasing cost pressures will represent a significant challenge for some of our local businesses.

"Any cost relief from governments, including reducing the burden of payroll tax, would be welcome to maintain our State's competitiveness and protect job opportunities.”