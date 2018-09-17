Menu

Carney & Earl's in Coffs Harbour has called for help to identify the male pictured. Facebook/Carney & Earl's
Outrage after thief allegedly takes drought appeal donations

Jasmine Minhas
by
17th Sep 2018 3:00 PM
A CCTV image of a male who stole a Buy a Bale fundraiser box from a restaurant has sparked an uproar on social media.

Carney & Earl's in Coffs Harbour posted the image on their Facebook page on the weekend, calling for help to identify the alleged thief.

They said the pictured individual stole the charity box from the front counter at around 7pm on Saturday night.

"Please start paying attention to where your children are going and what criminal activity they are getting up to," they said.

The Buy a Bale campaign raises funds for farmers as they struggle to feed their cattle during the drought.

"That's disgusting," wrote one user.

"What a horrible person to do that. Hopefully can be identified and held responsible for the theft and be made pay it all and more back," another user wrote.

The incident has been reported to police.

buy a bale cctv charity donations drought theft
Coffs Coast Advocate

