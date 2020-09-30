Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Police investigating alleged koala cruelty video
Crime

OUTRAGE: Grafton police investigate koala video

Adam Hourigan
28th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

COFFS/Clarence police are investigating reports of animal cruelty towards a koala shown in a Snapchat video.

The video, which circulated across social media this weekend, appears to show a koala being let out of a bag before allegedly being kicked and punched by unidentified people.

Across the bottom of the video, a caption reads "Weekend Vibes".

The video has shocked many who saw it on social media, with calls for it to be reported to be police and RSPCA.

Grafton Police Station officer-in-charge Chief Inspector Jo Reid said they had been alerted to the video of the incident which they believed to have occurred in the Lilydale area.

A still from a Snapchat video police are investigating claims of cruelty to a koala
A still from a Snapchat video police are investigating claims of cruelty to a koala

"We are looking into an allegation involving a koala in a Snapchat some time (Saturday) night," she said.

"The video is pretty poor quality, but we are trying to ascertain what's involved and identify the people in it.

"We are working with the RSPCA to see if any offences have been committed."

Anyone with information relating to the video is urged to contact Grafton police or Crimestoppers.

More Stories

animal cruelty case coffs clarence police koala snapchat
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged over alleged armed stand-off with police

        Premium Content Man charged over alleged armed stand-off with police

        Crime A Grafton man who was allegedly armed with a knife and made a series of threats against police has been charged after his release from hospital

        Big Prawn’s raw deal: Issues found during inspection

        Premium Content Big Prawn’s raw deal: Issues found during inspection

        News BUNNINGS loves the Big Prawn so much they spent $400,000 to fix it. Now it looks...

        QLD BORDER: Health district concern over Clarence exclusion

        Premium Content QLD BORDER: Health district concern over Clarence exclusion

        Health Health officials advocate for Clarence to be able to access vital Qld health...

        Looker holds the lead in NRRA jockey's premiership

        Premium Content Looker holds the lead in NRRA jockey's premiership

        Horses The Grafton jockey piloted home talented three-year-old Wave Maker to a strong win...