Some Florda Prince residents are driving through the bush rather than risk a drive on dangerous roads.
Rural

Outrage over risky roads

Kathryn Lewis
by
15th Mar 2019 9:00 AM
RESIDENTS within the Florda Prince road network have been driving through the bush rather than risk a ride on dangerous dirt roads that have left cars "running into trees and rolling over”.

Tony Wade, who lives in within the road network, is concerned the problem will have flow-on effects if emergency services need to use the tracks.

"An ambulance or a fire truck, if they are trying to get somewhere in a hurry, they could bounce right off the road,” he said.

He said the roads were graded twice a year by Clarence Valley Council, but it was not enough.

"They need rebuilding, resurfacing ... this has become a big job because they have let them run down so bad,” he said.

There will be a public forum at the Halfway Creek Hall at 5pm on March 27 for residents to voice concerns.

