Outrage over ute stunt at popular beach

It may look like a moment of harmless fun, but a reckless driver has sparked anger within a small community on the coast.

It may look like a moment of harmless fun, but a reckless driver has sparked anger within a small community on the coast.

Residents of the sleepy town of Hawks Nest on the NSW mid-north coast have lashed out at a reckless driver who was filmed doing doughnuts and powerslides at a pristine Port Stephens beach.

The short clip, which was reportedly filmed at Jimmy's Beach, shows a silver ute tearing up sand and water as it spins into action as onlookers watch on.

The ute was filmed doing burnouts at Jimmys Beach at Hawks Nest.

The car, which had its plates removed prior to the stunt, makes two complete circles in the sand before a loud thud causes the car to stop. Seconds later, two bystanders - who were also filming - run over to the stationary vehicle.

The video, which was uploaded to Facebook, has received hundreds of comments from scathing social media users who labelled the driver a "d**khead" and a "tosser".

"Complete d**khead," one person wrote. "Shame the vehicle didn't get bogged."

"The world has certainly changed. I understand fun, but it seems sad that consideration to the environment, people and sense is disappearing," another added. "What a complete wanker."

"Holiday makers always destroy the beaches. All I'm seeing here is a skewed sense of entitlement, zero respect and an irresponsible abuse of privilege."

While some saw the stunt as a bit of fun, others have questioned whether the driver may cause wider problems for 4WDs that require a pensioner or disability permit to access the beach.

Jimmys Beach in Hawks Nest is a popular spot for tourists.

"This is a perfect example of why many of our loved beaches are closing down and have rules enforced (for 4WDs)," one person commented.

"Think about if he rolled it. Think about if he lost it and hit a family sitting by the water. Think about it if he killed someone. Those saying it's harmless fun it's not. It's irresponsible and stupid."

In a statement provided to news.com.au, a spokesperson from the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment said they were "concerned" by the dangerous incident.

"Parks belong to everyone and are an important part of NSW's bushland environment," they said.

"Use of motor vehicles that threatens visitor safety or damages the environment is illegal under the National Parks and Wildlife Act.

"Visitors are asked to report all illegal activities and anti-social behaviour seen in the park to the local NPWS office or local police."

News.com.au has contacted Port Stephen council for comment.