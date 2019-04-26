Outsider claims win with $101 odds

OUT IN FRONT: Sadeeki, trained by Trevor Rice, took out race 8 at Grafton last Monday, at $101 odds.

OUT IN FRONT: Sadeeki, trained by Trevor Rice, took out race 8 at Grafton last Monday, at $101 odds. Brook Group

GREYHOUNDS: Last start at Grafton, Casino trainer Trevor Rice decided to put some money on his dog Sadeeki, backing it to win paying at $34.

It ran sixth, and Rice decided not to repeat the bet when it came time to race again at Grafton on Monday.

The decision turned out to be a mistake for Rice, when his runner powered home to take out race 8 at Grafton Greyhound Club, where it paid a mouth-watering $101 for the win.

"I'm not sure why he was at such long odds, when I was putting him into the box I heard over the loudspeaker he went from $41 to $61 and I thought I wish I had something on him then,” Rice said.

"I was spewing afterwards that I didn't back him, but after the week before I said to myself I was never going to back him again.”

Rice said three-year-old Sadeeki was from New Zealand, and after six months has only had four starts.

"When he wants to go he can run anything, but he is just one of those dogs that has just got a mind of his own,” Rice said. "On Monday night he did something right.”

Grafton Greyhound Club president John Corrigan said the $101-1 win was the longest odds he had seen at the club that he could recall.

"It's a rarity to see at any racetrack, you don't see it very often,” Corrigan said.

"Sadeeki got a good run along the fence and took out the win.

"It's the longest price I've seen in a long time.”