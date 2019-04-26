Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUT IN FRONT: Sadeeki, trained by Trevor Rice, took out race 8 at Grafton last Monday, at $101 odds.
OUT IN FRONT: Sadeeki, trained by Trevor Rice, took out race 8 at Grafton last Monday, at $101 odds. Brook Group
Greyhounds

Outsider claims win with $101 odds

Jarrard Potter
by
26th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GREYHOUNDS: Last start at Grafton, Casino trainer Trevor Rice decided to put some money on his dog Sadeeki, backing it to win paying at $34.

It ran sixth, and Rice decided not to repeat the bet when it came time to race again at Grafton on Monday.

The decision turned out to be a mistake for Rice, when his runner powered home to take out race 8 at Grafton Greyhound Club, where it paid a mouth-watering $101 for the win.

"I'm not sure why he was at such long odds, when I was putting him into the box I heard over the loudspeaker he went from $41 to $61 and I thought I wish I had something on him then,” Rice said.

"I was spewing afterwards that I didn't back him, but after the week before I said to myself I was never going to back him again.”

Rice said three-year-old Sadeeki was from New Zealand, and after six months has only had four starts.

"When he wants to go he can run anything, but he is just one of those dogs that has just got a mind of his own,” Rice said. "On Monday night he did something right.”

Grafton Greyhound Club president John Corrigan said the $101-1 win was the longest odds he had seen at the club that he could recall.

"It's a rarity to see at any racetrack, you don't see it very often,” Corrigan said.

"Sadeeki got a good run along the fence and took out the win.

"It's the longest price I've seen in a long time.”

grafton greyhound club grafton greyhounds sadeeki trevor rice
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Highlights from 2019 Anzac Day across the Clarence Valley

    Highlights from 2019 Anzac Day across the Clarence Valley

    News Stay up to date on how the Clarence Valley honoured their servicemen and women this Anzac Day

    Community out in force

    Community out in force

    News Over 200 people attend Glenreagh dawn service

    Drop-in service would ease veteran's transition

    premium_icon Drop-in service would ease veteran's transition

    News More is needed for Valley services that are "spread thin”

    Age not wearying for this veteran believed to be our oldest

    premium_icon Age not wearying for this veteran believed to be our oldest

    News At 99 Henry Corky Caldwell has outlived all his mates.

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:00 AM