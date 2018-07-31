Over 40s go back-to-back at Masters Championships

BACK-TO-BACK: Grafton Hockey Association's Over 40s women celebrated victory in Division 2 of the Women's Masters Field State Championships in Coffs Harbour on the weekend.

HOCKEY WOMEN: Grafton Hockey Association had a strong presence at the Women's Masters Field State Championships at Coffs Harbour over the weekend, with six teams making the journey south to take part in the competition.

For the second year running the Over 40s Women took out the Division 2 state title, going through the tournament undefeated and taking out the final in a 1-0 win over Port Macquarie Hastings.

Player-coach Angie Day said the win was a thrill.

"We were pretty happy to win it again this year, we weren't sure if we were going to be pushed up to Division 1 so to stay in Division 2 and win it again was great,” she said.

"We didn't drop a game, we went through undefeated. We played Port Macquarie Hastings on Sunday morning and had a draw then we played them again in the afternoon so that gave us a bit of an idea of what they're like.

Day said the final was a close match, with the winning goal coming from Sarah Bathgate in the final few minutes of the game.

"We took our chances and were lucky enough to put away a nice goal in the last few minutes,” Day said.

"Port Macquarie Hastings had a couple of chances but weren't able to put them away so I was pretty relieved we could score and keep the ball out of our defence area until the game was over.”

Day said the conditions at Coffs Harbour may have favoured the Grafton teams.

"The quality of hockey was reasonable considering we played on grass, the surface is a bit of an advantage for the Grafton teams because we still use grass which I think gave us a bit of an advantage over other associations,” she said.

"If we were playing on astroturf it might have been another story so I think the grass worked in our favour, it cuts down the speed of the game a bit and we got a bit of luck with the bouncing ball so that always helps.”

The other five Grafton teams finished just out of grand final contention, with third places all round.

Day said all of GHA's representative players had a great weekend with lots of fun on and off the field, and the support they received in the grand final was phenomenal.

"We had amazing support on the sideline from all our other teams and friends and family who had travelled down for the final,” she said.

"It was a great weekend away.”