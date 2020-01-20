Menu
It is never too late to learn about computing. Photo: Katarzyna Bialasiewicz
Over 50 and haven’t shopped online?

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
20th Jan 2020 1:30 PM
IT MAY be hard for young people to imagine an existence without the ability to make an outrageous impulse buy while sitting on the couch.

But there are some out there who are yet to experience the wonder of such things as eBay and The Clarence Valley Seniors Computer Club is trying to remedy this.

The club are having an open day before their official classes start which take over-50s through a range of tech-related topics to help them get the most out of their phones, tablets, computers and TV’s.

There are a range of skills covered including sending emails, writing letters, using the internet, using eBay, manipulating photos and collecting music.

The open day is 10am this Thursday at 48 River st Maclean and the club are welcoming all seniors to come along and find out how they can help you to understand computers and phone technology.

Official classes will begin the following week on Tuesday January 28 and run for seven weeks.

clarence valley seniors computer club coastal views maclean
Grafton Daily Examiner

