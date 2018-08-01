Over a century in the Valley

PLENTY OF STORIES: Winifred Matilda Chevalley is celebrating her 106th birthday this month.

WINIFRED Matilda Chevalley, known as "Win”, was born on August 24, 1912, and will celebrate her 106th birthday this year.

She was born at Southgate the same year the Titanic sank and moved to Coldstream Rroad in 1914 where she grew up.

She was the fifth child of George and Euphemia Chevalley and had three brothers and five sisters.

She was married to Eric Jefferies for 67 years and raised three children and now she has grand children and great-grand children.

Win started school at Tucabia when she was six and a half, and attended for one year before going to Gilletts Ridge until she was 12.

Every day she walked three miles to school, with some children riding horses.

Her family got its first car in 1926, a navy blue Overland which cost 126 pounds.

In 1927 she started high school at Grafton High, which was the first high school in the Valley outside the cities.

In the 1920s and '30s bakers brought bread from Ulmarra three times a week with a horse and covered cart, delivering around Tucabia and Gilletts Ridge.

Win described Ulmarra as a thriving town where there were two hotels, two banks, three grocery stores, three bakers, three butchers, a chemist shop, a newsagent, a doctor's surgery, a small hospital, a post office, a police station, two blacksmiths, three tailors, five churches and a boot shop.

Her father had a bush paddock near Pillar Valley and Win and some of her siblings used to the walk 10 miles and spend the day there. There were big watering holes where they fished and had ripe peaches on the peach trees there.