'Over my dead body': Hogan rejects water diversion

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has weighed into the water debate, saying any diversion inland would be "over my dead body”.

With the long-debated issue of diversion has been gathering interest, the Nationals MP said he did not support any plans to put dams on the headwaters of the Clarence River system.

"Every study on a dam and diversion of waters from the Clarence River inland, has shown it to be economically and environmentally unfeasible,” Mr Hogan said.

"In fact, a diversion of water from the Clarence River inland would be over my dead body.”

Water shortages in northern NSW and southern Queensland have led a number of councils to call for an investigation into redirecting water from the Clarence as their dams come close to running empty.

Mr Hogan's comments came as an increasing number of farmers call for long-term strategies to deal with the effects of drought and his National Party colleague Barnaby Joyce told those struggling to consider leaving the land.

Mr Joyce said those who had failed to make a profit in 10 years should consider their position after 200 farmers lost the $36,000 annual Farm Household Allowance.

While Mr Hogan would not be drawn on whether he agreed with the comments expressed by Mr Joyce, he said "we need to remain flexible” and pointed out how the Federal Government had been altering the allowance since its inception.

"It was initially three years over your lifetime. It was then relaxed and was four years. We then made further changes and it is now four years over any 10-year period,” he said.

He said the changes to the allowance, introduced to Parliament last week, would help provide drought relief to those who had exhausted their four years on the FHA. "We have announced a lump sum payment as people roll off the Farm Household Allowance; $13,000 for couples and $7500 for singles,” he said. "The Bill will also make it easier for more farmers to access the payment by lifting the amount families can earn off-farm to $100,000 a year; and allow farmers to count income from agistment against their losses.”