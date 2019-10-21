Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kevin Hogan MP at the Drill Hall site opening in Casino.
Kevin Hogan MP at the Drill Hall site opening in Casino. Susanna Freymark
Politics

'Over my dead body': Hogan rejects water diversion

TIM JARRETT
by
21st Oct 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has weighed into the water debate, saying any diversion inland would be "over my dead body”.

With the long-debated issue of diversion has been gathering interest, the Nationals MP said he did not support any plans to put dams on the headwaters of the Clarence River system.

"Every study on a dam and diversion of waters from the Clarence River inland, has shown it to be economically and environmentally unfeasible,” Mr Hogan said.

"In fact, a diversion of water from the Clarence River inland would be over my dead body.”

Water shortages in northern NSW and southern Queensland have led a number of councils to call for an investigation into redirecting water from the Clarence as their dams come close to running empty.

Mr Hogan's comments came as an increasing number of farmers call for long-term strategies to deal with the effects of drought and his National Party colleague Barnaby Joyce told those struggling to consider leaving the land.

Mr Joyce said those who had failed to make a profit in 10 years should consider their position after 200 farmers lost the $36,000 annual Farm Household Allowance.

While Mr Hogan would not be drawn on whether he agreed with the comments expressed by Mr Joyce, he said "we need to remain flexible” and pointed out how the Federal Government had been altering the allowance since its inception.

"It was initially three years over your lifetime. It was then relaxed and was four years. We then made further changes and it is now four years over any 10-year period,” he said.

He said the changes to the allowance, introduced to Parliament last week, would help provide drought relief to those who had exhausted their four years on the FHA. "We have announced a lump sum payment as people roll off the Farm Household Allowance; $13,000 for couples and $7500 for singles,” he said. "The Bill will also make it easier for more farmers to access the payment by lifting the amount families can earn off-farm to $100,000 a year; and allow farmers to count income from agistment against their losses.”

barnaby joyce clarence dams farm household alowance inland diversion kevin hogan page mp
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Speeder blames dream catcher for going 50km/h over limit

    premium_icon Speeder blames dream catcher for going 50km/h over limit

    Crime A DRIVER busted going more than 50km/h over the speed limit gave police a novel excuse for speeding

    Emotional reunion 30 years on from Cowper tragedy

    premium_icon Emotional reunion 30 years on from Cowper tragedy

    News Former SES officer meets survivor of crash for first time

    Maclean High the team to beat in DEX touch football gala day

    premium_icon Maclean High the team to beat in DEX touch football gala day

    Sport Clarence high schools will go to battle again for the coveted prize.

    Question all Australians should be asking

    Question all Australians should be asking

    News The question all Australians should be asking