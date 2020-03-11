OVER THE OCEAN: Unit’s spectacular location up for grabs

The view from the balcony of Suncrest 2, looking over the breakwall to Iluka.

PERCHED high above Convent Beach with 180 degree views of the ocean from Iluka to Angourie, there may not be a better spot available in Yamba at the moment than Suncrest 2.

The three-bedroom unit is one of a couple of exquisite water-facing Yamba properties due to go under the hammer next month, and selling agent for Yamba Iluka Real Estate Grant Gillies said there was already strong interest.

“We had 38 people through the open house on Sunday, but there’s plenty of genuine interest at this stage,” he said.

“It’s a well maintained building, and the fact there’s five boutique units, it’s probably one of the best spots if you look at where it is.

“You stand on the balcony, and you look straight down onto Convent around across the breakwall to Iluka. They’re spectacular views.”

The view from Suncrest 2, sitting high over Convent Beach

Designed across two levels, the ground floor caters to the master bedroom and ensuite, as well as the main living area and well appointed kitchen. It is a bright and airy space, with an open plan layout that has a smooth transition to the fully enclosed sun-drenched balcony, able to be used all year round.

Ensuring privacy, the remaining bedrooms are downstairs, where the spacious second bedroom boasts a large private balcony with breathtaking ocean views while the third bedroom also enjoys its own exceptional view over Convent Beach and Lovers Point.

Mr Gillies said he believed that buyers were targeting what was good value in the Yamba waterfront properties.

“If you compare us to coastal properties heading north, even for the type of money that these properties have been going for recently, they are excellent value and have good future prospects.

Suncrest 2 will go to auction at 10am on April 4.