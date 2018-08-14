A slice of the Caribbean in QLD

CARIBBEAN DREAM: Located 90km north of Brisbane on the Sunshine Coast, construction has just kicked off at Caloundra Cay.

Construction has started on the Sunshine Coast's latest retirement living offering for the over 50s.

Palm Lake Resort's latest offering, Caloundra Cay, will be a high-end, Caribbean-themed resort. Think tropical island resort pools complete with swim-up cocktail bar and sunken fire pit.

This is not the tropical experience you might think. Palm Lake Resort regional sales manager Brittany Baldwin said instead of Balinese and Asian influences, Palm Lake Resort looked further afield for unique inspiration - all the way to the cool Caribbean.

"Think colonial plantation homes, British imperialism and island textures," Ms Baldwin said.

The proposed Caloundra Clay club house.

"This is Hemingway meets Ralph Lauren and India Hicks.

"Even the name is exotic.

"Caloundra Cay (pronounced key) conjures visions of impossibly white coral reefs and sand islands of the Caribbean, speckled like jewels in the azure ocean, with palm-fronded interiors."

When complete, the resort will comprise 270 single and double-storey homes, with 13 different home designs, all named after island locations. The first residents will be welcomed in September 2018.

Ms Baldwin said tropical-themed resorts could be found everywhere but there was nothing quite like Caloundra Cay.

"Our combined design teams spent months researching and defining the right influences," she said.

"The heart of our resort will be our world-class country club, in the grand tradition of colonial West Indies architecture.

"A mix of island stone, heavy timber, rich leather and rattan, this club will be unlike anything seen before in an over-50s resort."

As well as a swim-up pool bar and firepit, the resort would feature indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tenpin bowling alley, luxury cinema, tennis courts, Milon gym, an eight-rink undercover lawn bowls green, library, arts and craft room, dance floor, virtual golf simulator and woodworking room.