Overcoming adversity with The Black Tie Ball

Dr Oliver Liyou speaks about his experience with mental health and suicide at the Black Tie Ball for mental health at the Grafton District Services Club on August 25, 2018. Caitlan Charles

IT WAS A chance to raise money for our community to support services and people with mental health.

The Black Tie Ball brought 260 people to the Grafton District Services Club for good food, good company and the important messages from the guest speakers of the night.

Local veterinarian Oliver Liyou shared his story of struggles with mental health and Manly Sea Eagles player Joel Thompson shared his story of growing up with a drug-addicted mother with mental health issues, overcoming adversity and how he got to where he is today.

