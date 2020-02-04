Overcoming challenges with support

Esther Froesch, Skye Pullen and Elizabeth Gardiner at the Cranes offices on the banks of the Clarence river in Grafton.

RAISING a child with a disability comes with its challenges but the message Esther Froesch and Elizabeth Gardiner have for their fellow parents is: "you are not alone".

Both women are raising children with a disability and have had invaluable support from a group called MyTime.

Run by Cranes, the weekly group supports anyone caring for a child with a disability or chronic medical condition, and the most important thing they get out of it may be surprising to some.

"Social connections," said Ms Gardiner.

"Sometimes we do find it's hard to open up because people don't understand what we are going through with our kids but being at MyTime, everyone understands."

Alongside offering carers a chance to relax and interact, there was plenty of opportunities to share with one another, something Ms Gardiner said was important.

"There are like-minded parents who understand what we are going through and we learn off each other," she said.

"It is all about knowledge and sharing experiences."

Group facilitator Skye Pullen said there were more than 200 groups supporting parents and carers across the country.

"Research tells us that many parents of children with additional needs struggle with finding time to look after themselves and that social isolation can be a real challenge," Ms Pullen said.

Ms Pullen said in addition to having visitors come and speak, they also organised outings to ensure parents and carers were able to have some time where they were the focus.

An outing might include going to a day spa or simply eating out together, the type of pampering and self care that Ms Pullen said sometimes might be missed by parents of kids with additional needs.

There is also a trained professional on hand engage the kids while members of the group chat.

Cranes MyTime group meets 9am to 11am Mondays at the Cranes training room, 11 Kemp St, Grafton. Email spullen@cranes.org.au.