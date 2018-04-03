Overweight Ilia will need to pull out all the stops to win

Shane Everson with two of his horses racing against each other - True To Form and Who This. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

RACING: Drawn out wide and with a bit of extra weight around the midriff, Grafton trainer Shane Everson admitted it wasn't going to be easy for his charge Ilia in the Pro-ride Services Pty Ltd F&M Benchmark 58 Handicap (1106m) at Grafton today.

Heading into her second start back from a spell, the lightly-raced six-year-old will carry 55kg after apprentice Olivia Pickering's claim.

But among a tightly-contested field, she will have her work cut out for her jumping from the wide barrier 11.

"Obviously it is not ideal,” Everson said. "I was originally going to Port Macquarie for a 1000m on Saturday, but she drew 15 from 15 and I thought it was better to scratch and try our luck with the Grafton barriers. That plan backfired.

"It just depends on how the race is run and if she can a little bit of cover from the outside barrier. She is probably just a touch underdone and overweight for this race.”

But Everson said there was always hope with the mare, who seems to lift a gear on her home track.

"She is probably a bit like me and doesn't like the travel, but she always runs a good race at Grafton,” he said. "Olivia will give her every chance, it's just whether she can respond.”