22°
News

Overwhelming history inspires indigenous artist

Lesley Apps
| 3rd Aug 2017 8:00 AM
IMMERSED: Willurei Kirkbright at work in the Grafton Regional Gallery studio.
IMMERSED: Willurei Kirkbright at work in the Grafton Regional Gallery studio. Adam Hourigan Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS a productive month for the Grafton Regional Gallery's recent artist in residence Willurei Kirkbright, despite a few mettle-testing moments.

The contemporary indigenous artist arrived in the Clarence during Naidoc Week last month and has been soaking up the region's culture and the environment, an experience the Sydney-based artist said had been enriching but challenging at times.

Ms Kirkbright said the Clarence region had an "overwhelming history” and she spent a lot of her time exploring the landscape and discovering past stories that she had encapsulated in her work.

While the history of Susan Island piqued her interested initially, it was an unexpected visit to another nearby island that had the most impact on the young Wiradjuri woman.

"I had no idea where I was going but found myself at Carrs Island. I also discovered that amazing building the old Peters Ice cream Factory. It rises straight out of the paddocks,” she said.

The impromptu journey was a result of a comment from a young boy visiting the gallery, a few words best described as stereotypical racism that first shocked and later upset Ms Kirkbright enough to go for a drive.

She said Carrs Island would have once been like Susan Island, "a rare example of sub tropical rainforest in New South Wales”.

"It would have been rainforest like this on both sides of river. I was drawn to Carrs Creek though because it was totally cleared for farming, and to run a few cattle. The concept of land ownership was bizarre to indigenous people and the environment impact there was blatant to see.”

She said she explored the indigenous history on the island and discovered the story of King Billy of Carrs Creek.

"A farmer ploughed up his breast plate there so it's likely his remains would also be there so I thought about that, the cows eating the grass, the milk they made and how that would have ended up at the ice cream factory. I explored the detachment from what came before.”

Ms Kirkbright also explored the gallery's rare collection of Lindt photographs during her stay.

"Their expressions and the emotion was powerful and troubling to me. To be made to feel like that in your own country. I drew their images and removed the superficial studio background concentrating on their faces,” she said.

By contrast Ms Kirkbright said she met some beautiful people during her stay, and her workshops for youngsters were a wonderful experience.

"They were mostly non-indigenous children whose parents encouraged an understanding of our culture. They were amazing, some of the most open minded and talented kids I've come across. They loved the local stories and were completely engaged,” she said.

During the workshop they built Susan Is snowdomes using their own drawings and re-purposed jars, the black glitter representing the flying fox colony that fills the sky over the island.

Ms Kirkbright said she found plenty of inspiration during her stay with an exhibition based around it a distinct possibility.

"I find looking at a place's past and acknowledging it is essential when it comes to healing,” she said. "(The Clarence) is a powerful river. I can see why it was a place of meeting for three tribes. It's such a densely rich place. I'd love to come back and learn more about it.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  artist in residence grafton regional gallery indigenous art willurei kirkbright

Alert issued for dangerous surf conditions

Alert issued for dangerous surf conditions

Boaters and rock fishers planning on heading past a coastal bar or offshore are advised to take caution after an alert was issued today

Jail outrage misplaced says academic

PERFORMANCE STANDARDS: Artist's impression of new Grafton Jail.

Benchmarking will create the standard for public and private prisons

Nurofen customers to share in $3.5m after class action

Nurofen has agreed to pay $3.5 million to customers it misled via its range of products.

If you're a Nurofen buyer, you could be entitled to cash.

Berry export to world's biggest market enters political fray

Costa Corindi Berry Farm manager Christian Parsons, Costa general manager David Jordan and Federal Shadow Minister for Trade Jason Clare discuss blueberry exports to China. Corindi, Wednesday, August 2, 2017.

China wants our berries but it has to wait

Local Partners

Yamba property boasts a $3 million view

They are few and far between, but one riverfront property in Yamba has a few features that make it one of a kind.

Jaca jumps July for Christmas feast

Jacaranda candidates Brielle Lentfer, Emilee Wall, Rachael Noakes, Jozee Adamson, Bridgett Mawhirt, Alana Gordon and Erika Honnery get in the Christmas spirit to promote their Christmas in July fundraising dinner, which will be held in August.

Get into the fun of Christmas in July, in August!

10 things to do this week

Fence post splitting at the 10th Glenreagh Timber Festival at Genreagh.

Plenty of events around the Clarence Valley this week

Album a Fresh debut

HITTING CHARTS: Melanie Dyer is back at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night armed with her new single.

Don't miss Melanie Dyer and her band at the Clocktower Hotel

Helping our oppressed neighbours one film at a time

PEACEFUL PROTEST: West Papuan Benny Wenda is the subject of a The Road to Home.

Plight of West Papua highlighted in film playing in Yamba

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Picking up a year after The Good Wife ends, The Good Fight has compelling stars – including Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie.

What's on the big screen this week

Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from the movie The Big Sick.

A COMEDIAN dramatises his real-life romance and Charlize kicks butt.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Big Sick is refreshingly original

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan in a scene from the movie The Big Sick. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

IF YOU'RE going to see one rom com this year, make it this one.

MOVIE REVIEW: Atomic Blonde is a visually appealing mess

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie Atomic Blonde. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Charlize Theron is killer but the plot is a filler.

Sam Armytage: Alan Jones a 'troublemaker' after booze quip

Samantha Armytage, left, was discussing how much alcohol the Queen consumed when Alan Jones then threw it back at Armytage, alluding that the Sunrise host drinks more than that. Pictures: Sam Ruttyn and David Swift

“Honestly, Sam, you started with the gin..."

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A group battling a mining firm has had another court setback after saying the coal project threatened the Great Barrier Reef.

Second setback for community group struggling with Adani

Andrew Denton to undergo heart surgery 'within days'

Former 'Enough Rope' host Andre Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease.

Former host forced to quit campaign trail for voluntary euthanasia.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Riverfront properties have biggest price tags in Valley

Most expensive houses for sale in the Clarence Valley right now: 38 Palm Terrace, Yamba

Most expensive homes for sale in the Clarence Valley right now

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city: