Overwhelming history inspires indigenous artist

IT WAS a productive month for the Grafton Regional Gallery's recent artist in residence Willurei Kirkbright, despite a few mettle-testing moments.

The contemporary indigenous artist arrived in the Clarence during Naidoc Week last month and has been soaking up the region's culture and the environment, an experience the Sydney-based artist said had been enriching but challenging at times.

Ms Kirkbright said the Clarence region had an "overwhelming history” and she spent a lot of her time exploring the landscape and discovering past stories that she had encapsulated in her work.

While the history of Susan Island piqued her interested initially, it was an unexpected visit to another nearby island that had the most impact on the young Wiradjuri woman.

"I had no idea where I was going but found myself at Carrs Island. I also discovered that amazing building the old Peters Ice cream Factory. It rises straight out of the paddocks,” she said.

The impromptu journey was a result of a comment from a young boy visiting the gallery, a few words best described as stereotypical racism that first shocked and later upset Ms Kirkbright enough to go for a drive.

She said Carrs Island would have once been like Susan Island, "a rare example of sub tropical rainforest in New South Wales”.

"It would have been rainforest like this on both sides of river. I was drawn to Carrs Creek though because it was totally cleared for farming, and to run a few cattle. The concept of land ownership was bizarre to indigenous people and the environment impact there was blatant to see.”

She said she explored the indigenous history on the island and discovered the story of King Billy of Carrs Creek.

"A farmer ploughed up his breast plate there so it's likely his remains would also be there so I thought about that, the cows eating the grass, the milk they made and how that would have ended up at the ice cream factory. I explored the detachment from what came before.”

Ms Kirkbright also explored the gallery's rare collection of Lindt photographs during her stay.

"Their expressions and the emotion was powerful and troubling to me. To be made to feel like that in your own country. I drew their images and removed the superficial studio background concentrating on their faces,” she said.

By contrast Ms Kirkbright said she met some beautiful people during her stay, and her workshops for youngsters were a wonderful experience.

"They were mostly non-indigenous children whose parents encouraged an understanding of our culture. They were amazing, some of the most open minded and talented kids I've come across. They loved the local stories and were completely engaged,” she said.

During the workshop they built Susan Is snowdomes using their own drawings and re-purposed jars, the black glitter representing the flying fox colony that fills the sky over the island.

Ms Kirkbright said she found plenty of inspiration during her stay with an exhibition based around it a distinct possibility.

"I find looking at a place's past and acknowledging it is essential when it comes to healing,” she said. "(The Clarence) is a powerful river. I can see why it was a place of meeting for three tribes. It's such a densely rich place. I'd love to come back and learn more about it.”