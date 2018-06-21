Owner lets dog suffer as tumour rots from the inside out

ANIMAL CRUELTY: Avenell Heights man Christopher Penny (left) was found guilty of failing to treat a large necrotic tumour growing out of his 16-year-old dog Sam's back (above).

**WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT**

A 16-YEAR-old dog has been euthanised after his owner allowed a necrotic tumour on his back to grow for up to six months, causing infection and extreme discomfort.

Avenell Heights man Christopher Penny, 45, was yesterday found guilty of breaching his duty of care to his rottweiler cross.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard the dog, Sam, had been surrendered to the RSPCA after inspector Nicole Clark confronted his owner on October 18, 2017.

"You could smell the infection," Ms Clark told the court.

"The odour was similar to how infected animals smell, but to a worse degree. I'd liken it to the smell of death ... coming from his back.

"It was open ... dripping puss. He walk was quite stiff too."

After surrendering Sam, Penny told Ms Clark the dog had had cancer several years ago, which he'd had treated.

"Now it's back. What can you do if you've got no money?" he said during the recorded meeting.

"He cost me $8K last time."

In addition to the charge relating to the mass on Sam's back, Penny was also charged with failing to provide treatment and care for his dog's lameness and conjunctivitis.

The court heard Penny had not noticed the puss coming from his dog's eyes before the RSPCA came and took him away, but had started dripping peroxide onto Sam's open tumour four to five days before.

However, veterinarian Melanie Jayne Hills told the court using peroxide would have been like putting a bandaid on the wound at that stage.

"The middle of the mass was all eaten out," she said.

She told the court the tumour, which was 15cm wide and 7cm high, would have been growing for three to six months. "It was rotting from the inside out ... The nerves were exposed."

Dr Hills said Sam was underweight and had a strange posture, even when sitting down, causing her to believe there was a problem with his fore and hind legs too.

She said he had been very reluctant to move, and that his bowed front legs and a degenerative spinal disease resulted in the vets giving him a 5/5 lameness rating.

Sam was euthanised following his vet consultation.

"We didn't want to poke and prod him anymore than he needed to be," Dr Hills said.

She told the court seeking vet advice would've been the right solution for Penny.

Available treatment options would have ranged from pain relief, anti-inflammatories, antibiotics, and surgery.

She said surrender or euthanasia were also options.

When she told the court it was evident Sam was in a significant amount of pain, Penny asked: "Did he tell you that?"

Magistrate Neil Lavering said imprisonment was within range, but noted Penny had no criminal history.

He was convicted and fined $8000 for failing to treat Sam's tumour and was banned from owning a pet for four years.

Penny was found not guilty of a failing to provide veterinary treatment for Sam's conjunctivitis and for his lameness.

Mr Lavering credited the decision to how old Sam was and there being some doubt the conjunctivitis may not have been present long enough before the RSPCA became involved, for treatment to be required.

In an interview with media following the hearing. regional inspector Andrew Petrie said the RSPCA was "extremely dismayed by the Magistrate's suggestion that it is reasonable not to treat a dog because it is old. This flies in the face of not only the law, but overwhelming community expectations. We are always dismayed when courts suggest that by virtue of their old age pets are somehow owed a lesser duty of care".

"In our view it is in their twilight years that our pets, who have given us a lifetime of love and loyalty, need us most," he said.

"This is a timely reminder to every pet owner that if you can't afford treatment, doing nothing is not an option. Talk to your vet, the RSPCA and local rescue groups. If nothing else you at least need to be able to afford humane euthanasia or surrender to RSPCA or your local pound for euthanasia."