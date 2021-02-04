Owner reveals latest facilities to join BrewHouse Village

The old Grafton Brewery is being transformed into a BrewHouse village that caters to the community. Photo: Cushman & Wakefield Sydney

The old Grafton Brewery is being transformed into a BrewHouse village that caters to the community. Photo: Cushman & Wakefield Sydney

Two more development applications from the BrewHouse Group have been submitted to Clarence Valley Council with plenty more to come according to CEO Rick Firth.

Since purchasing the former Grafton Brewery site in August 2019, Mr Firth has continued to expand the industrial complex as a village that caters to the region.

The latest applications include an industrial shed, and car wash and detailing facilities.

“We have a German-made car wash coming in which washes and dries your car, including underneath the car, in about seven minutes,” Mr Firth said.

“The WashTec brand we’re putting in is what Mercedes and BMW have at the end of their production lines.

“We are also putting in a detailing service so you can come in, drop the car off and go over and have a coffee in our cafe.”

Mr Firth said the BrewHouse cafe was one of the first things to arrive when he purchased the site. Since then, it continues to grow in popularity as a quiet, accessible place to enjoy a coffee.

“We get a lot of people working in the CBD who come here to get lunch and the older customers love it because of the easy parking,” he said.

“Our website will soon have the ability to let you order online and you can either pick it up or get it delivered. We also want to extend our hours and do a full breakfast on weekends.”

MORE ON THE GRAFTON BREWERY SITE:



Across from the BrewHouse cafe, the old Grafton Brewery site is being transformed into a boutique brewery that pays homage to its heritage.

“I want to create something that brings people to Grafton and by doing that, they support local businesses,” Mr Firth said.

“For me it’s all about supporting one another and helping our beautiful community grow.”