Owner weighs options over government policy

The public weighbridge at South Grafton is out of action due to a dispute between the owners and regulators. Caitlan Charles

THE OPERATORS of Grafton's only public weighbridge, which closed earlier this month after disputing the need for police checks for its company officers, say they are prepared to sell the business rather than toe the government line.

The managing director of Daria Pty Ltd, Harry Hayer, branded the regulation which demanded a national police check for operators as an "invasion of privacy”.

Mr Hayer said it was a matter of principle for his family to oppose new regulations which call for company officers to undergo mandatory national police checks before they can operate the weighbridge.

Mr Hayer said his company would consider selling the business if the right offer came in.

"We're in a position where we don't really need the money it brings in,” he said.

Public weighbridges issue certificates to businesses which need to ensure vehicle loads comply with regulations or meet weight requirements for registration purposes.

The CEO of Herb Blanchard Haulage, Robert Blanchard, said the modern trucking industry had few needs for public weighbridges.

He said modern trucks were fitted with on-board scales, which weighed the loads they carried.

He said his company also had installed its own weighbridge, which ensured trucks had the correct load before they left on a delivery.

"It would be quite a few years since we've had a truck over the weighbridge at South Grafton,” he said.

But for car dealerships, which must have a weight certificate before new vehicles can be registered, weighbridges near the business helped minimise costs.

The sales manager at Grafton Toyota, Wayne Cameron, said the closure of the weighbridge at South Grafton meant 20 to 25 trips a month in new cars to the next closest service at Townsend.