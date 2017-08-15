Owners toast fifth birthday of cafe

SUCCESS: The crew at Toast Espresso get ready to celebrate their fifth birthday.

FOR the owners of Toast Espresso, Judy and Mark Hackett, the decision to move from their successful gallery restaurant Georgies to open a Prince Street cafe was a tough decision.

This month, as they celebrate their fifth birthday, they said they were proud of the business and the community they've created at Toast.

"It's been an amazing journey,” Judy said. "We started with seven or eight employees and now we have 24.

"It's been a massive change.”

Ms Hackett paid tribute to all the staff that had helped over the five years.

"It's become an intensely busy cafe. We've spent our time working out how we can serve people quicker, keep up the quality and make people happy,” she said.

And not satisfied with one celebration, the cafe will hold a birthday week from August 21-27, with major prize giveaways donated from fellow Prince St businesses, random draws, a charity day with a special dinner on August 25.

"We've got a lot to be thankful. It was really tough,” Judy said.

"Now there's such a great buzz here, and it's a really nice thing to have from something we've created.”