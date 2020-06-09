Menu
NSW Police Car. Picture: Trevor Veale
P-plater allegedly performs burnout in front of cop car

Jarrard Potter
Jarrard Potter
9th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
IT COULD be argued that performing a burnout isn't a smart idea at the best of times, but to allegedly conduct the illegal manoeuvre right in front of a Highway Patrol vehicle is a different story.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Jarrod French said about 8.05pm on Saturday, June 6, Grafton Highway and Traffic Command Patrol officers were patrolling the Junction Hill and Carrs Creek areas following complaints from residents about hoons in the area.

The officers turned down Earl St, near the Summerland Way where they noticed a white Toyota HiLux which allegedly began to start swerving and fishtailing for about 1km, directly in front of the Highway Patrol vehicle.

"It was crazy driving behaviour from the young driver," A/Insp French said.

The driver was pulled over, and a 19-year-old male produced a provisional P2 licence. He was charged with performing an aggravated burnout in a manner dangerous and issued with a court attendance notice to appear in Grafton Local Court at a later date.

