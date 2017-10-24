P-plater blows licence drink driving

A SOUTH Grafton P-plate driver has lost his licence after blowing 0.140 at a random breath test after drinking an entire cask of wine the night before.

Adam Marshall faced Grafton Local Court yesterday where he also pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited drug.

According to police facts, between 12.10 and 12.20pm the 23-year-old was stopped by police on August 12 on Skinner St. It was then that police noticed the accused fiddling in the centre console. Police spotted resealable bags in the car, and told Marshall they had reasonable suspicion to search the car.

When asked if there were drugs in the car, Marshall responded there was "kif" in the centre console. A search of Marshall produced nothing, but police found a small amount of marijuana in a plastic resealable bag in the centre console.

Marshall was then breath tested, and a later analysis revealed a blood alcohol reading of 0.140.

The accused told police he had consumed a four litre "goon bag" between 7pm and 1am the previous night, and didn't eat much.

Magistrate Denes sentenced Marshall to a mandatory interlock order for 24 months, disqualified him from driving for nine months and ordered he undertake the Sober Driver program and drug and alcohol counselling.